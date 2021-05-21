newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Cicadas + pets: Are they safe?

Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VdLYj_0a7HjvDA00

Here are some tips for those of you who may be worried about your cat or dog this summer, as billions of cicadas emerge along with the warm temperatures.

[ Share your cicada photos ]

[ Cicada watch: Billions could emerge this week as temps climb into 80s ]

1) Cicadas are not toxic, and do not bite or sting.

2) Their crunchy shells are tough to digest, and may cause stomach upset.

3) Supervise your pet so they don’t eat too many cicadas.

4) Watch foe excessive drooling, diarrhea, vomiting, or loss of appetite.

5) If your pet shows signs of sickness, take them to a vet for treatment.

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
26K+
Followers
43K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Dog#Cicadas#Cicada Watch#Sickness#Diarrhea#Stomach#Temps#Appetite#Treatment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
Related
Petscourierjournal.net

Pet Talk - Beat The Heat: How To Keep Pets Safe From Heatstroke

Summer is a time for barbeques, picnics, and other outdoor fun with family, friends, and pets. But with summer comes high temperatures, making it more important for owners to know how to recognize the symptoms of heatstroke and heat exhaustion in pets. Heat exhaustion is a general term for the...
Williamston, MIstockbridgecommunitynews.com

Paws and Claws: Keeping your pets safe this summer

With the coming of the summer season, there some important things to remember to keep your pets safe. You may know that cold weather poses health risks to your pets, but warm weather — even on days that do not seem very hot to you — can be just as, or more dangerous. Knowing the risks and being prepared can keep your pets safe.
Petstheleafonline.com

Safely dosing your pet with CBD

Cannabidiol, CBD, is a non-psychoactive substance derived from cannabis plants. Although it was discovered in 1940, we only recently started to recognize the benefits it can bring for us and our pets. According to the research, CBD oil can relieve pain, reduce anxiety, and treat some epilepsy syndromes. Moreover, you...
PetsNew Castle News

PET TALK COLUMN: How to keep pets safe from heatstroke

Summer is a time for barbeques, picnics, and other outdoor fun with family, friends, and pets. But with summer comes high temperatures, making it more important for owners to know how to recognize the symptoms of heatstroke and heat exhaustion in pets. A brown dog jumping into a pool. Heat...
Petssantaclaritamagazine.com

Heat Stroke Keep Your Pets Cool and Safe

We see cases of heat stress and heat stroke every year. Every pet is at risk for developing heat stroke, but those at increased risk include pediatric, geriatric, and obese pets, dark colored or long-haired pets, and brachycephalic breeds (like Pugs, Boxers, and Bulldogs). Pets are obviously more prone to heat stroke on the very hottest days of summer but are also at higher risk in the early summer before they have had time to acclimatize to the heat. Pets that are experiencing heat stress often have been outside in high temperatures for too long without access to shade or cool fresh water, have been vigorously exercised, or have been in a car for any length of time. It is very important to realize how hot the interior of a vehicle can get and how quickly. It is never safe to leave a pet in a parked car. Even with the windows down, in 75-degree weather the inside of a car can reach 100° F in 10 short minutes!
Petskiss951.com

Is It Safe For You And Your Family To Be Sleeping With Your Pets?

Obviously, it’s easy to love sleeping with your furry family members. But, some dog and cat owners often wonder if it is safe to sleep with their pets. There has been much research suggesting that dogs and cats could carry parasites or other disease-carrying insects to the bed. Professor James Logan says, “There’s no doubt that dogs can carry bacteria and parasites that could do us some harm, but generally I think the risk is very low. You could argue that being exposed to some of these organisms might actually do you some good…people who have grown up with pets and other animals tend to have fewer allergies.”
Petshometownfocus.us

PETS

Bulldog pups family raised, shots, vet checked great with kids to give away 678-586- 0603. WWBoven’s Browns Pullets: 19-22 weeks old, just starting to lay. Beef by the Quarter or Half. Pork –half or whole. Farm raised chickens. Call Joe Sopp @ 218-290-1024****. Purebred Nubian Dairy Goats For milk &...
Animalsnewschannel20.com

What emerging 17-year cicadas mean for your trees and pets

You’ll probably hear them before you see them. The Brood 10 Cicadas that come out every 17 years should be emerging in the next few weeks. Coming out of the ground in hordes, cicadas will be looking for the nearest tree to lay their eggs. In order to do so, they pierce the branches.
Animalslmgraphic.com

Keeping wild babies wild

Every year, especially in the spring and early summer, we get calls from well-meaning people wanting to know what they should do with the little “orphaned” bird or mammal they have just found. Many people are surprised by our usual answer. We usually tell them to leave it just where it belongs—in the wild.
Petspethelpful.com

Is General Anesthesia Safe for My Pet?

Dr. Ross Henderson is a dog dad and associate veterinarian practicing in Colorado. So you've just finished your pet's annual wellness visit, and the vet tells you that they recommend Fluffy has a dental procedure to clean their teeth. Or perhaps there's an old lump on Rover, and it's finally time to remove it to make sure it's not cancerous. Or maybe it's your puppy, Gerald. He's all grown up, and the time has come for "snip-snip."
PetsTrendHunter.com

Copper-Infused Dog Blankets

CopperPet's copper-infused dog blanket makes the most of a material that has natural antimicrobial properties that wards off bacteria, fungi, mildew and odors. The soft fleece blanket for dogs is machine washable and water-resistant so that pet owners can use the blanket often without worry. Since copper technology is infused into the blanket, its properties are enough to last the life of the product and won't wash or rub off, like other products that are treated with copper only at a surface level.