Cicadas + pets: Are they safe?

Here are some tips for those of you who may be worried about your cat or dog this summer, as billions of cicadas emerge along with the warm temperatures.

[ Share your cicada photos ]

[ Cicada watch: Billions could emerge this week as temps climb into 80s ]

1) Cicadas are not toxic, and do not bite or sting.

2) Their crunchy shells are tough to digest, and may cause stomach upset.

3) Supervise your pet so they don’t eat too many cicadas.

4) Watch foe excessive drooling, diarrhea, vomiting, or loss of appetite.

5) If your pet shows signs of sickness, take them to a vet for treatment.