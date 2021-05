The government is prepared to pay compensation to people affected by the contaminated blood scandal if an ongoing public inquiry recommends it, Matt Hancock has said.The Infected Blood Inquiry is examining how thousands of patients came to be infected with HIV and hepatitis C through contaminated blood products from the 1970s to the early 1990s.At least 3,000 people have died and many have been left with serious disabilities in what has been labelled the worst treatment disaster in NHS history.Mr Hancock told the inquiry on Friday that resolving the matter of financial support and compensation was "long overdue".He said: "Should...