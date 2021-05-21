newsbreak-logo
U.K.

‘Massive trust deficit between Home Office and Windrush community’, says barrister

Channel 4
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe spoke to Martin Forde QC, the senior barrister who used to advise the Home Office on the Windrush compensation scheme. We started by asking him why, in his view, so few compensation claims have been made.

U.K.
JobsTelegraph

Just six Home Office staff were appointed to handle 15,000 Windrush claims

Civil servants appointed only six Home Office staff to deal with up to 15,000 Windrush compensation claims despite estimates that more than 20 times that number were needed at the outset, the official spending watchdog has revealed. In a report criticising delays in compensation payouts to Windrush victims, the National...
ImmigrationPosted by
The Independent

Home Office’s rush to deport asylum seekers before Brexit was ‘inhumane’, watchdog finds

The Home Office’s rush to deport asylum seekers last year ahead of Brexit amounted to “inhumane treatment,” a watchdog has found. In its annual report for 2020, the Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) for the Brook House Immigration Removal Centre (IRC) raised concerns around the impact of the government ramping up efforts to remove people arriving on small boats from the UK in the later months of 2020.While the monitoring board found men detained in Brook House were “generally treated humanely,” it said that the “concentrated nature” of removal flights ahead of Brexit — and in the midst of a pandemic...
EconomyBBC

Windrush victims still waiting for compensation - watchdog

Victims of the Windrush scandal continue to face long waits in receiving compensation, a report by the spending watchdog has found. The National Audit Office (NAO) said the Windrush Compensation Scheme is yet to meet its aim of paying claimants quickly. NAO head Gareth Davies said the scheme was rolled...
EconomyThe Guardian

Windrush victims not compensated quickly enough, report finds

The Home Office has failed to compensate victims of the Windrush scandal quickly enough, a critical National Audit Office (NAO) investigation into the compensation scheme has found. The NAO investigation attempts to explain why only 633 people have received payments, out of an original government estimate of 15,000 potential applicants,...
U.K.Posted by
The Independent

Modern slavery support system discriminates against asylum-seeking mothers, High Court rules

The modern slavery support system is unlawfully discriminating against asylum-seeking mothers, the High Court has ruled.Two single mothers who suffered sexual exploitation at the hands of traffickers were denied support which left them unable to pay for childcare to allow them to participate properly in legal appointments and counselling to aid their recovery.In a critical judgement on Monday, Mr Justice Kerr ruled that the Home Office’s system of support discriminated against them as asylum-seeking lone parents who are victims of trafficking, stating that their treatment was “egregious”. He ordered that both women be compensated.The women, who are both Albanian and...
PoliticsThe Guardian

EU citizens win right to access personal data held by Home Office

EU citizens have won the right to get full access to records about them held by the Home Office or any other body after a legal battle by campaigners. Three judges at the court of appeal unanimously overturned an earlier high court decision that their case had no legal merit and ruled the Data Protection Act 2018 (DPA) unlawfully denied them access to their data through an “immigration exemption” clause.
ImmigrationThe Guardian

Handcuffed, detained, denied medicine: EU citizens’ UK border ordeals

Alarming stories have emerged of EU citizens being handcuffed at British airports, made to sleep in parked vans or prevented from accessing medication after being denied entry into the country under Brexit rules. Ana Silvestre, 20, an Italian and Brazilian dual national, was refused entry at Luton airport on 8...
AdvocacyPosted by
The Independent

Thousands of asylum seekers left unable to afford food as financial support stops

Thousands of asylum seekers have been left unable to afford food for several days after their financial support was cut off during a Home Office contract changeover, charities have warned.NGOs say vulnerable people, including families with babies and children, are being forced into a “state of destitution” after their Aspen cards – a form of debit card issued to asylum seekers so they can buy basic supplies – stopped working.The issue has arisen after a Home Office decision to end its Aspen card contract with facilities management company Sodexo and begin a new contract with financial technology firm Prepaid Financial...
ImmigrationPosted by
newschain

Blame lies solely with Home Office after immigration protest, says Yousaf

Blame for the actions which sparked a protest against immigration detentions in Glasgow lies squarely with the Home Office, Scotland’s Justice Secretary has said. Police Scotland released two men detained by Border Force officials in Kenmure Street, Pollokshields, after people surrounded the van they were being held in and prevented it from leaving on Thursday.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Government’s Windrush ‘engagement meetings’ are perpetuating hostile environment, activists say

The government’s Windrush engagement meetings are excluding those they are designed to help, activists and victims of the scandal have said.Home Office representatives are also failing to regularly participate in advisory events facilitated by grassroots organisations such as Windrush Lives, they add. Before Covid-19 restrictions, the Home Office ran a series of public events around Britain to raise awareness of the Windrush Compensation Scheme and the work of the Windrush Taskforce. Events are now taking place online on a monthly basis.However, these have been criticised as a “waste of time” by attendees and the most recent one, held on 27...
Immigrationcivilserviceworld.com

Home Office talks up digital visa plan

Home secretary Priti Patel has talked up government’s plans for the introduction of “fully digital border”, including new electronic visas for travellers arriving in the UK. In a speech delivered yesterday, Patel said that, by the end of 2020, the government will stop allowing foreign nationals to use ID cards...
U.K.Posted by
newschain

Patel urged to allow Daniel Morgan report publication to give family answers

Home Secretary Priti Patel has been issued with a fresh deadline to publish the 1,200-page report on the unsolved murder of Daniel Morgan. Crossbench peer Baroness O’Loan, who chairs the Daniel Morgan Independent Panel, asked the Home Office to guarantee the report will be published by June 16 to enable Mr Morgan’s family to finally receive answers after 34 years.
Public Safetyledburyreporter.co.uk

Royal Mail scam: 8 arrests made as part of police investigation

Eight men have been arrested following raids across England over a number of scam text messages duping victims out of cash during lockdown. The suspects were allegedly involved in sending scam text messages, primarily posing as Royal Mail asking customers to pay a fee to retrieve a parcel for delivery.