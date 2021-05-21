‘Massive trust deficit between Home Office and Windrush community’, says barrister

The government’s Windrush engagement meetings are excluding those they are designed to help, activists and victims of the scandal have said.Home Office representatives are also failing to regularly participate in advisory events facilitated by grassroots organisations such as Windrush Lives, they add. Before Covid-19 restrictions, the Home Office ran a series of public events around Britain to raise awareness of the Windrush Compensation Scheme and the work of the Windrush Taskforce. Events are now taking place online on a monthly basis.However, these have been criticised as a “waste of time” by attendees and the most recent one, held on 27...