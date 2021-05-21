newsbreak-logo
Center Street Traffic Light May Be Up And Running Today

By Staff Reporter
inkfreenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW — The city of Warsaw has provided an update on the traffic light situation on Center Street Friday afternoon, May 21. A one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday evening resulted in a traffic control box being destroyed. The city had issued a news release stating that a four-way stop sign will be used at the intersection until the box is replaced and a public information officer for the Warsaw Police Department said that according to information they received, it could take several weeks for the traffic light to be fixed.

