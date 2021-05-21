newsbreak-logo
Marquette Bothwell Middle School staff receive free ‘thank you’ lunch

By Mary Houle
WLUC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The staff at Bothwell Middle School in Marquette received a free “thank you” lunch today from a group of parents. The Bothwell Parent Organization (BPO) wanted to show their appreciation of the teachers’ dedication during the pandemic. Members of the organization encouraged other parents to donate...

