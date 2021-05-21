How to work with difficult people
Difficult people and conflicting situations do exist in the workplace and in our lives, this is a “normal” daily occurrence. Understanding how to properly deal with these people can be especially tricky when they are your coworkers. The method of how to deal with a difficult person and conflict depends on your own confidence level, your personality, and many other factors, such as emotional intelligence, patience level, and empathy.1 It is always important to understand if the person is difficult or if it is the situation and how he or she is handling it.www.veterinarypracticenews.com