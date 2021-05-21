How to work with difficult people

As mothers, we have all experienced it — that unsettling feeling that creeps up soon after we feel like we have made a solid parenting decision and possibly even felt good about it. It can happen when you are firm and finally decide to put your foot down with your misbehaving child. Or when you decide to take a solo weekend getaway away from the family to unwind and decompress, when you finally decide to put yourself first so that you can continue to better serve your family. Or when there is too much going on, internally and externally, so you lose your temper. Mom guilt. It creeps up later at night when you’re alone with your thoughts, evaluating how the day went and all of the things you could have done better. A long list emerges.