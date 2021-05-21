Are your staff meetings a PITA?

Gov. Tom Wolf Tuesday said the maximum capacity limits for indoor events and gatherings will increase to 50 % and 75 % for outdoor events and gatherings effective May 17. In a press release Wolf said, “As more Pennsylvania adults get vaccinated and guidance from the CDC evolves, we can continue to move forward with the commonwealth’s reopening efforts. We recognize the significant strain businesses have faced during COVID-19 mitigation efforts. Throughout the last year and half, we have seen businesses continue to put the safety of their patrons first and I believe they will continue to do so even with this capacity increase.”