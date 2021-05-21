Sunny Yellow Outfits to Match The Sunny Weather

Whether you go for subtle, winged, or bold flicks, your eyeliner of choice says a lot about your personality. Since eye makeup became the center of our focus in the past year, women have experimented a lot with eyeliner looks. Thus, a new trend became a hit for this summer – the neon eyeliner. Whatever style was your go-to in black, now you can rock it in neon shades. Insta cool girls have been flaunting neon flicks since the beginning of the sunny season. If you want to bring a playful vibe to your look, this is the way to go. Scroll down for our list of suggestions and try out this trend for your next trip out of the house.