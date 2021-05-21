newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Irish data regulator resumes Facebook data transfer probe

By Syndicated Content
mix929.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBLIN (Reuters) -Ireland’s data regulator has given Facebook six weeks to respond to an investigation that may trigger a ban on the social media giant’s transatlantic data transfers following a High Court ruling that the probe could resume. The case stems from European Union concerns that U.S. government surveillance may...

mix929.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Eu Citizens#Personal Data#Data Transfer#U S Data#Eu Data#Data Protection#Irish#Dublin#Reuters#High Court#Dpc#Austrian#Eu User Data#Data Flows#Eu Rules#Reporting#U S Companies#Legal Actions#Eu Citizens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Place
Europe
News Break
Internet
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Data Privacy
Related
Internetnintendo-power.com

Order against WhatsApp data on Facebook

HAMBURG (DBA) – Hamburg Data Protection Officer Johannes Caspar wants to ensure that no data from the chat service will be used by the parent company Facebook after the upcoming change in WhatsApp rules. Among other things, Caspar warns that the new Terms of Use, which come into effect on...
Internetgo955.com

German regulator bans Facebook from processing WhatsApp user data

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s lead data protection regulator for Facebook is banning the social network from processing personal data from WhatsApp users because it views the messaging app’s new terms of use as illegal, it said on Tuesday. The decision follows emergency proceedings opened by the regulator in the city-state...
Internetsportsgrindentertainment.com

Facebook loses bid to block a potentially major change to EU data sharing

Ireland’s High Court has dismissed Facebook’s bid to block a European Union privacy regulation — created by the Irish Data Protection Commission (IDPC) — that could interrupt the flow of data from the EU to the US, The Wall Street Journal reports. Facebook first appealed the order in part because...
WorldStreetInsider.com

Facebook data flow ruling from Irish court due Friday

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland's High Court will decide on Friday whether the country's data regulator should proceed with a provisional order to halt Facebook user data transfers to the United States from the European Union. Ireland's Data Protection Commission, the EU's lead regulator for Facebook, issued the order last August...
Technologysecurityintelligence.com

Data Privacy: How the Growing Field of Regulations Impacts Businesses

The recent proposed rules over artificial intelligence (AI) in the European Union (EU) are a harbinger of things to come. Data privacy laws are becoming more complex and growing in number and relevance. So, businesses that seek to become — and stay — compliant must find a solution that can do more than just respond to current challenges. Take a look at upcoming trends when it comes to data privacy regulations and how to follow them.
Internetthehealthguild.com

Facebook faces “devastating” EU-US data transfer ban European Union news

The social media giant was unable to block an offer that could ban it from sending data about its 410 million European users to the United States. Ireland’s data regulator may resume investigation that could trigger a ban on transatlantic Facebook data transfers, the high court ruled on Friday, raising the possibility of a shutdown that the company warns would have a devastating impact in your business.
Businesstechhq.com

Antitrust, data privacy – Amazon, Facebook continue to draw regulator ire in Europe

Technology giants Amazon and Facebook are once again attracting renewed scrutiny from lawmakers on the continent. Online retailer Amazon will be facing anti-monopoly queries, while Facebook has to deal with yet another probe into how its recent acquisition might permit the misuse of users’ personal data – hot button topics that keep drawing the attention of European legislators.
InternetPosted by
Axios

Facebook loses data flow ruling in EU

Facebook lost on Friday in its attempt to block a European Union privacy decision related to how it sends data about EU users back to the U.S. Driving the news: Ireland's High Court dismissed procedural complaints from Facebook about a decision it had made about the data transfer last August, rejecting the platform's argument that the EU's judgment was made too hastily.
InternetPosted by
The Hill

Facebook loses bid to block Irish watchdog's data flow decision

Facebook lost a bid to block an Irish watchdog's draft decision that could suspend the Silicon Valley giant’s ability to transfer data from the U.S. to the EU, according to a decision released by the Irish High Court Friday. The court rejected Facebook’s procedural complaints about the Irish Data Protection...
Internetnintendo-power.com

Three alternatives to not sharing your data on Facebook

Encrypted messaging is gradually approaching its parent company and following new rules, which it wants to turn into a new customer service tool for businesses. After users’ cries, Facebook finally retained the May 15 deadline, forcing WhatsApp users to accept its new terms of use, at the risk that the app will gradually become unusable. These new rules are aimed at bringing WhatsApp closer to Facebook, which has launched ads on Facebook and Instagram, for example, to turn the messaging app into an online sales and customer service tool.
Europeproject-syndicate.org

The EU Is Still Flying Blind

MADRID – The much-anticipated Conference on the Future of Europe has begun. Announced by the European Commission and the European Parliament at the end of 2019, the conference is billed as “a citizen-led series of debates and discussions that will enable people from across Europe to share their ideas and help shape our common future.” It is unlikely to deliver.
Worldjurist.org

Ireland High Court rejects Facebook attempt to evade data regulatory probe

The High Court of Ireland on Friday struck down Facebook’s attempt to avoid the Irish Data Protection Commission’s (DPC) regulatory process. The DPC initiated its inquiry into Facebook’s data set through the Irish Data Protection Act 2018 in mid-April. This data set includes personal information of more than 500 million Facebook users worldwide, and the DPC is concerned over potential EU GDPR breaches by Facebook Ireland.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Joe Biden is right - an EU carbon tax could create a new era of trade wars

Countries like America used Earth Day to extend olive branches, form new partnerships, and announce ambitious climate goals. But not everyone is in the reconciling spirit. Instead, the EU is doubling down on a carbon tax, a cumbersome levy which penalises countries for any failure to adhere to the Green Deal. As we enter a “decisive decade,” the European Union risks a divisive one. A decade in which developing countries are isolated in economic and environmental ghettos by a one-dimensional policy – a “carbon tax.”The Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) was designed to punish imports of goods with a...
Worldcompuserve.com

Turkey says WhatsApp will drop data collection update after probe

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's Competition Board said on Friday it had been informed by WhatsApp that it would not implement a messaging app update in Turkey allowing it and owner Facebook Inc to collect certain user data, after the board launched an investigation. In January, WhatsApp updated its terms of...
WorldValueWalk

Facebook Loses Appeal In Data Protection Case In Ireland

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) has lost an appeal against a decision in the European Union that would keep it from being able to send data about its European users to computer servers in the U.S. The Irish High Court has dismissed all of the social networking giant’s complaints about the preliminary data flow decision handed down in August by the nation’s Data Protection Commission.
Internetadexchanger.com

Facebook Transatlantic Data Transfers In Peril; Upstarts Threaten The Holdcos

Here’s today’s AdExchanger.com news round-up… Want it by email? Sign up here. The Irish aren’t so lucky, at least not for Facebook, which could lose its ability to transfer data from the European Union to the US. On Friday, Ireland’s High Court issued a ruling that allows the country’s Data Protection Commission (DPC) to continue with an investigation that might put the kibosh on transatlantic data transfers, Reuters reports. In August, the DPC, which is Facebook’s lead regulator in the EU, launched an inquiry and issued a provisional order which found that Facebook’s main mechanism for transferring data to the US “cannot be used in practice.” Facebook challenged the legitimacy of the inquiry overall and of the finding in particular, claiming that they could lead to “devastating” and “irreversible” consequences for its business, which relies heavily on processing user data to serve targeted ads. The High Court was not swayed. Welp.