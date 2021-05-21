newsbreak-logo
Texarkana, AR

Downtown Live to go indoors tonight

Texarkana Gazette
 1 day ago

TEXARKANA — Tonight's Downtown Live event will move indoors because of possible rain, said Main Street Texarkana Executive Director Ina McDowell. Artists will be situated in four indoor locations instead of the Broad Street sidewalk outside. "We basically condensed the artists. We will still have the same number," McDowell said.


