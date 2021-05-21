newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

🏡Free eBook: The Prequel ($0.99 value)

By Freebies4Mom
freebies4mom.com
 2 days ago

“Can five determined women save their dying hometown?. Like many small towns, Chance California is losing businesses and residents at an alarming rate. Can five women who suffered recent heartbreak put their energies into stopping the town’s decline? In this short prequel, get to know the women who pool their considerable talents, joining forces to bring new life to their town. And who knows… they might discover love among the ashes of their heartbreak.

freebies4mom.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ebooks#Prequel#Free Love#Discover#Women#Businesses#Chance California
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Books & Literature
Related
Scienceslickdeals.net

Kindle Science eBook - Molecules: The Elements and the Architecture of Everything by Theodore Gray - $0.99 - Amazon, Google Play, B&N Nook, Apple Books and Kobo

Amazon Kindle, Google Play, B&N Nook, Apple Books and Kobo have the eBook edition of Molecules: The Elements and the Architecture of Everything by Theodore Gray for $0.99. In his highly anticipated sequel to The Elements, Theodore Gray demonstrates how the elements of the periodic table combine to form the molecules that make up our world.
Lifestyleslickdeals.net

Today only: Born to Run (Kindle eBook) $1.99

The astonishing national bestseller and hugely entertaining story that completely changed the way we run. An epic adventure that began with one simple question: Why does my foot hurt?. Isolated by Mexico's deadly Copper Canyons, the blissful Tarahumara Indians have honed the ability to run hundreds of miles without rest...
ComputersNeowin

Download 7 Linux Training Academy eBooks, for free for a limited time

Thanks to our partners, we have been able to team up with Jason Cannon, the founder of the Linux Training Academy, to offer you seven free eBooks on everything Linux. As part of the offer, the following books are available to download:. VirtualBox Troubleshooting Tips - Download. Use this guide...
Musiceppingforestguardian.co.uk

Harlow model and singer Nick Kamen dies aged 59

A Harlow model and singer best known for appearing in Levi jeans TV ad in the 1980s has died aged 59. Nick Kamen rose to fame in a 1985 advert for Levi 501 jeans in which he strips down to his boxers in a 1950s style laundrette to wash his clothes.
MoviesUnofficial Networks

FREE MOVIE: Out Cold (2001)

Not on the level as a Aspen Extreme or Hot Dog The Movie but if you spend enough time in the mountains you inevitably watch every single ski resort movie ever made so here’s an easy one to cross off the list. OUT COLD uses the classic ragtag group of fun loving locals vs. the money hungry resort developer plot. Some quality lines from Zach Galifianakis who plays Luke and David Koechner steals the show as Stumpy. Free on Youtube. Enjoy:
Religionchallies.com

Free Stuff Fridays (Baker Publishing)

This week’s Free Stuff Friday is sponsored by Baker Books . They are giving away three sets of Gregg R. Allison’s books Embodied and 50 Core Truths of the Christian Faith. With Scripture as his guide, theologian Gregg Allison presents a holistic theology of the human body from conception through eternity to equip us to address pressing contemporary issues related to our bodies, including how we express our sexuality, whether gender is inherent or constructed, the meaning of suffering, body image, end of life questions, and how to live as whole people in a fractured world.
Books & Literaturebrafton.com

Your Guide to 16 Types of Written Content (Ebook)

Creative content writing in 2021 is both a science and an art form: It’s powerful, measurable and, most importantly, successful in aiding companies in their quest to achieve marketing goals. The key to generating ROI from each line of copy is to match every word to the objective of the...
Southern Pines, NCpilot.com

Art Challenge Issued

Southern Pines Recreation and Parks Department presents an art challenge for children 12 and under. “Think about what you love about the summer and paint it,” says a spokesman. Entries submitted by 5 p.m. on June 23 will receive a prize. Submit by emailing bsampson@southernpines.net. For more information, call (910)...
Recipesbojongourmet.com

Gluten-Free Tiramisù (grain-free option)

Gluten-free tiramisu made with gluten-free sponge cake, whipped mascarpone, and coffee syrup is a simpler take on the classic dessert recipe. Tiramisù was one of the first desserts I learned to make professionally at a restaurant where I worked during high school. The chef, Serge, showed me how to cook the zabaglione, dip ladyfingers in coffee syrup, and layer the whole thing with whipped mascarpone. He did so while yelling at me in his thick southern French accent, then, in the next breath, pondering, unironically, why his children wouldn't go near the kitchen.
Beauty & Fashionbrides.com

Behind the Scenes: Elizabeth Lail's Wedding Dress Came to Life on Zoom Thanks to Andrea Hawkes

It’s safe to say that Zoom has become a part of our daily lives. Whether you’re working remotely or attending virtual events, we’ve all adapted to the online nature of today's society. For the wedding industry, virtual life has become more normalized—and over the past year, wedding ceremonies, receptions, and even bachelorette parties have made their debuts behind a screen.