newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Twitter

Boomer & Gio's Moment of the Day 5/21/2021: Boomer's shower head is no joke

By Boomer Gio
Posted by 
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Boomer & Gio’s Moment of the Day 5/21/2021: Boomer’s shower head is no joke, as the group discusses just how powerful the water pressure is.

www.audacy.com
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
694
Followers
2K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Al Said#The Shower Head#Show Time#Boomer Gio#Giowfan#Alsboringtweets#Jerryrecco#Shower Power#Conversation#Wfanmornings Follow Wfan#Truth#Stand#Today#Casamigos Tequila#Water Pressure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
Related
EconomyAPG of Wisconsin

Boomer Life: When Boomers decide to retire

Much has been written about boomers and their second careers — or third or fourth careers. We are all about reinventing ourselves, becoming entrepreneurs, proving to ourselves and others that age doesn’t have to be a sentence in the rocking chair. But what about being able to walk away when...
Lifestyleflovalleynews.com

A Boomer’s Journal

This being my only column in May, I can’t let the month go by without a tribute to mothers. On Mother’s Day this year, our priest said that all women are mothers. He went on to explain that there are biological mothers, and mothers of the future, of course. But...
Musicpastfactory.com

Step Aside Gen Z: Only Boomers Can Beat This Music Quiz

Baby boomers were born between 1946 and 1964, so they certainly have a leg up when it comes to recalling music from the ’60s and ’70s. We bet Gen Z’ers couldn’t name the singer behind “Son of a Preacher Man” or “What’s Up Pussycat.” Take this quiz to test your knowledge of the jams that baby boomers played on repeat.
Video Gamesthepopinsider.com

Game Review: OK Boomer!

Gather your Karens and your Kaydens: It’s time to pit generations against each other. OK Boomer! from Goliath Games is a game based on the phrase created by Gen Z to be used as a response when someone with a bob haircut asks to speak to the manager (among other things). The game itself creates a trivia competition between the generations so you can finally discover who really knows more.
New York City, NYThe New Yorker

A Baby Boomer’s Entertainment-Industry Advice

So you want to break into Hollywood? It’s not a walled city—just walk right in! Ha ha. But, seriously, if you follow this advice, making it in the entertainment industry is as easy as paying for college. Speaking of, have you tried going down to the local college and looking at the job boards?
Hobbiesillinoisnewsnow.com

OK Boomer is a Fun for the Whole Family Trivia Game

OK Boomer is a new trivia game on the market. Grabbing hold of the popular phrase, OK Boomer isn’t about critiquing the antiquated thinking of some older folks, rather, OK Boomer is just a really fun and family friendly trivia game that pits generations against each other trying to answer trivia questions specific to each generation. Questions include those aimed at The Silent Generation: Those born between 1928 and 1945, Boomers: those born between 1945 and 1964, Gen-X: Those born between 1965 and 1980, Millennials: Those born between 1981 and 1996 and finally Gen-Z: those born between 1997 and today.
Celebritiesaudacy.com

Summer Walker is done showing off her baby after photo backlash

Summer Walker is known for following the beat of her own drum. The singer was widely criticized when she slammed mothers who feed formula to their babies and has been judged for other life choices. Now, as a new mom, the criticism continues. Many people love to become "virtual parents"...
Celebritiessoapoperaspy.com

90 Day Fiancé Anny And Robert’s Second Baby Gender Revealed

90 Day Fiancé stars Anny Francisco and Robert Springs officially revealed the gender of their second baby. The happy couple announced it in an Instagram post, drawing positive reactions from fans. 90 Day Fiancé – Anny Francisco And Robert Springs Reveal Baby’s Gender. Anny Francisco and Robert Springs have finally...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Distractify

Mom Dances With Stillborn Baby on TikTok as a "Coping" Mechanism

There's a strong argument to be made that social media – with all of its posing, cheap replications of human emotion, and faux positivity masquerading as sincerity – has done a pretty good job of effectively robbing our species of humanity. People have no idea how to act, and it's becoming more and more evident that our "natural" personalities are pretty darn awful.
CelebritiesHOT 97

Vivica A. Fox RESPONDS To Cuban Link After Vivica Called 50 Cent The Love Of Her Life, ‘Don’t Get Nervous!’

Vivica A. Fox caused quite a stir on social media. During an interview with VladTV, she revealed that her ex-boyfriend, 50 Cent, is the “love of her life.” She said,. “The love that I had for him, and still to this day, will always—he was the love of my life. I will admit that without any reservations. He will always have a special place in my heart.”
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Tamron Hall delights fans with incredible announcement

Tamron Hall left fans incredibly delighted as she announced a major achievement for both herself and the Tamron Hall Show. In an Instagram post, the star wrote: "I can't! so grateful to be nominated for Best Informative Talk Show Host 2 years in a row. "Thank you @DaytimeEmmys!! @TamronHallShow nominated...
KidsPosted by
Upworthy

Dad documents two little girls yelling compliments at strangers, and it's hilarious

Having someone scream at you as you pass by them on the street is never a good feeling. Well, if you were being shouted at while passing the house of kids' musician Bret Turner's house, it might actually be the highlight of your day. Turner, who's also a writer, and teacher, posted on Twitter about his 5-year-old daughter and her friend shouting compliments at strangers. Yes, you heard that right. Compliments. They didn't have any other way to do it though. It was during the pandemic and the kids wanted to spread some joy and decided to compliment strangers to pass time. They had to maintain an appropriate social distance of 6 feet, so it meant they had to scream compliments at those who passed by and it's the most wholesome thing ever.
NBAPosted by
Audacy

Boomer & Gio's Moment of the Day 5/12/2021: Podcast Gigglers

You may be familiar with John Schmeelk, who used to work for WFAN full-time but now moonlights with us as the host of our Knicks podcast, The Bank Shot. Gio remembers him well…for better or worse. “One of the things that Eric Spitz said to me when I started to...