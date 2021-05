I've collected a lot of good-luck charms over the years. My husband [Michael Douglas] calls it my bric-a-brac. But out of everything I've saved, my sword and spurs from the Zorro films are my favorites because they represent such a pivotal moment in my life. Before Zorro, I had worked in Britain, but I was relatively unknown in the United States. I came here to film a TV version of Titanic, and when it aired [in 1996] on CBS, [executive producer] Steven Spielberg happened to see it and invited me to fly to Mexico to audition for The Mask of Zorro. The next thing you know, I got my big break working not only with the wonderful Antonio Banderas but also with one of my idols, Anthony Hopkins, who is from my home country [of Wales].