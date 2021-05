MT. VERNON, IL — A Jefferson County jury found a 45-year-old Mt. Vernon man guilty on three of five counts Friday in a 2020 case charging him in connection with a double shooting last summer. Alvin C. Smallwood was charged with four Class X felonies – two for aggravated battery through the discharge of a firearm and two for armed violence – along with one Class 2 felony for being a felon in possession of a firearm with a prior conviction. The jury deliberated less than three hours Friday and found Smallwood guilty of the two Class X armed violence charges and the Class 2 felon in possession of a firearm charge but not guilty on the two aggravated battery charges.