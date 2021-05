MONTPELIER — The 36th annual Lamberson Invitational at Pete Dreher Track in Montpelier saw a bevy of stellar performances from area runners and field competitors. In the girls meet, Patrick Henry finished nine points ahead of Tinora to take the team title. Standout senior thrower Trista Fintel swept the shot put and discus titles with throws of 43-5.5 and 133-1, respectively, while the Patriots claimed the 3200 relay along with a win in the 400 from Madison Prigge. Tinora's Lexi Wachtman claimed the long jump crown and was second in the 100 hurdles with teammate Lauren Sattler winning the 3200.