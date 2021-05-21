newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Riverside County, CA

Trekker Becomes Incapacitated on Trail near Anza, Requiring Rescue

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 6 days ago

A hiker fell ill Friday on a mountain trail in the San Bernardino National Forest between Anza and Mountain Center, requiring Riverside County fire crews to mount a rescue with the help of a sheriff’s helicopter. The “hiker down” call was received about 11:20 a.m. on the Cedar Springs Trail...

mynewsla.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
Local
California Accidents
City
Rescue, CA
City
Anza, CA
Riverside County, CA
Accidents
City
Mountain Center, CA
Riverside County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trekker#Accident#Mountain Fire#Free Daily Newsletters#County Fire Personnel#Crews#Ill Friday#Steep Challenges#Hemet Ryan Airport
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Menifee, CAValley News

Punctured natural gas line prompts road closure in Menifee

A gas main was punctured at a construction site in Menifee today, prompting firefighters to shut down a road. The rupture was reported about 9:35 a.m. in the area of Calle Tomas and Newport Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The agency said several engine crews were sent to the location and discovered that workers at a development had inadvertently struck a two-inch diameter line, causing natural gas to escape. No evacuations of surrounding residences was ordered, but crews and Menifee police officers closed Newport for a half-mile going in both directions as a precaution, according to reports from the scene. SoCal Gas technicians were summoned to make repairs, which were expected to be completed in the early afternoon hours. The gas company offers free.
Corona, CAmynewsla.com

Injured Hiker Rescued from Fresno Trail near Corona

A rescue helicopter was used to pull an injured hiker off a trail near Corona Saturday. The injury was reported around 11:30 a.m. about 2 1/2 miles up Fresno Trail in the Santa Ana Mountains, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. A helicopter crew extracted the injured hiker, who...
Bloomington, CARedlands Daily Facts

Bloomington woman dies in Jurupa Valley crash with UPS truck

A Bloomington woman died following a Saturday evening, May 15, collision with a UPS truck in Jurupa Valley, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said. At about 6:37 p.m., the driver of a UPS truck was turning left onto Armstrong Road from Gail Drive when the truck was struck by a Toyota Corolla headed south on Armstrong Road at a high rate of speed, the Sheriff’s Department said. Responding deputies and Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire crews located the driver of the Corolla with severe injuries and she was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
California StateComplex

California Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection With Palisades Fire

A person who was detained Sunday in connection with the 1,325-acre brush fire in Pacific Palisades has been arrested, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday. “That person is in custody, but we’re not releasing anything more now because of the pending investigation,” Garcetti confirmed in a press conference. LAPD...
Menifee, CAValley News

Fire damages Menifee home

A fire damaged a home in Menifee, Saturday, May 15. Firefighters dispatched at 7:30 a.m. to the 24800 block of Sunset Vista Avenue had the blaze contained at 8:20 a.m., the Riverside County Fire Department reported. Firefighters said they would be at the scene for approximately two hours for overhaul. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire was under investigation.
Indio, CAmynewsla.com

Flames Damage Indio Home

Flames damaged a home in Indio Saturday evening, displacing two people. The fire was reported at 6:10 p.m. in a 3,000-square-foot home in the 78800 block of Sunrise Mountain View, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The flames were out by 7:07 p.m., fire officials said. A firefighter was...
Jurupa Valley, CAmynewsla.com

Woman Killed in Crash Involving UPS Truck in Jurupa Valley

A woman was killed in a crash between a sedan and a UPS truck in Jurupa Valley, sheriff’s officials said Sunday. The collision occurred just before 6:40 p.m. Saturday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators said a UPS truck was turning left onto Armstrong Road from Gail Drive...
Riverside County, CAmynewsla.com

Two Injured in Rubidoux Crash

Two people were injured Saturday evening in a two-vehicle crash in Rubidoux. The crash was reported at 6:38 p.m. on Armstrong Road at Gail Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Firefighters used hydraulic tools to free at least one of the patients from a vehicle, officials said. One...
Jurupa Valley, CASan Bernardino County Sun

Man arrested in vandalism of Jurupa Valley church

A transient was arrested after stained glass windows and a statue of a saint were vandalized at a church in Jurupa Valley, officials said. Riverside County sheriff’s investigators said they recognized 30-year-old Michael Dudek from surveillance video. He was apprehended Wednesday, May 12, after being found in an abandoned home.
Menifee, CAmynewsla.com

Vehicle Flips at Menifee Intersection, Shearing Fire Hydrant

A vehicle overturned at a Menifee intersection Friday and sheared a fire hydrant, but the driver escaped serious injury. The crash was reported at 5:10 p.m. at Briggs and Simpson roads, according to the California Highway Patrol. Riverside County Fire Department crews reached the location within a few minutes and...
Thousand Palms, CAmynewsla.com

One Dead, Two Injured in Thousand Palms Crash

One person died and two others were hurt Friday afternoon in a collision in Thousand Palms. The two-vehicle crash was reported at 3:07 p.m. in the area of Ramon Road and Vista Del Sol, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and...
Riverside County, CAThe Valley Chronicle

Advocates Warn Seniors and Caregivers About Scams Around Vaccinations

Riverside County clinics do not require payment for COVID-19 shots or appointments RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — Seniors and their caregivers should never give out financial information to callers, websites or emailers who insist the data is required to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination, Riverside County officials advised this week. “Riverside County does not ask residents to pay for vaccinations or vaccination appointments,” said Jewel Lee, director of Office on Aging. “Scammers are preying on seniors and at-risk adults who are seeking services during the pandemic recovery.” One-fifth of Riverside County’s 2.5 million residents are age 60 or older. They are frequent targets for fraudsters and phishing scams because they own assets, said Michaela.
California Statemynewsla.com

California to Keep Mask Requirement Another Month

California will wait until June 15 to align with federal guidance no longer requiring people who have received a coronavirus vaccination to wear face coverings, officials said Monday. The June date is when Gov. Gavin Newsom previously said he intends to lift most virus-related restrictions, barring setbacks. “On June 15,...