Are the mask rules that Californians have been required to follow for nearly a year about to be scrapped?. In the span of 24 hours, Gov. Gavin Newsom caused confusion over the issue, appearing to tell a TV reporter in Los Angeles that indoor mask rules would be dropped after June 15, the date he plans to end California’s colored COVID-19 tiers system which has limited how businesses and other activities can be run during the pandemic. But then in Monterey County Wednesday afternoon, Newsom said he wanted to “clarify” the issue, and seemed to walk his remarks back.