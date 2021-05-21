newsbreak-logo
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott 'Love Each Other' but Aren't 'Exclusive,' Source Says

By Ally Mauch
People
People
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKylie Jenner and Travis Scott are doing what's best for their family as they continue to navigate their relationship. Jenner and Scott, who share 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, are not exclusively dating, a source tells PEOPLE — but the love between them is not lost. "They love each other. They...

People

People

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stormi Webster
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Travis Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Love#Exclusive#Juicy Celebrity News#Dating#Daughter#Family Time#Date Nights#February
