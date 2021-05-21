Connecticut Senate OKs bill aimed at recruiting more minority teachers; state’s teacher workforce is 90% white

I grew up in a sports betting household. My dad took action for a local bookie in Waterbury for most of my life. Saturday and Sundays, the landline rang constantly. I would hear my dad give the odds to multiple callers - "Chiefs are giving 3, over/under is 44, Skins are giving 6, over/under is 38, whattya want?" Monday would bring a string of sad-faced losers to our door, handing over stacks of 20's and hundreds. "The house always wins" is what he used to tell me.