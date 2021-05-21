newsbreak-logo
Minorities

Connecticut Senate OKs bill aimed at recruiting more minority teachers; state’s teacher workforce is 90% white

By Amanda Blanco
Hartford Courant
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith only one vote against it, the state Senate approved a bill designed to increase the recruitment and retention of teachers of color in Connecticut. The state has hired more than 1,900 educators of color over the past five years, but 90% of Connecticut educators are white, according to state Department of Education data. In contrast, about 45% of students are people of color.

