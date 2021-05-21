The Truth About Matthew Perry's Famous Exes
Matthew Perry shot to fame when he landed the role of Chandler Bing on NBC's hit series "Friends." The actor, who went on to star in films such as "17 Again," "Fools Rush In," and "The Whole Nine Yards" (via IMDb), was a part of one of Hollywood's hottest groups in the '90s, and his love life definitely benefited from it. Perry has had a string of famous girlfriends since his rise to fame, although fans may not remember his high-profile romances.www.thelist.com