Environment

Caring For Newly Planted Trees

iowapublicradio.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood care can help newly planted trees grow strong and withstand damage later in their life. On this edition of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with Iowa DNR Forester Mark Vitosh about the care and support trees need in the weeks, months and even years following planting. Iowa State University Horticulturist, Cindy Haynes, joins the program to answer listener questions about plants and gardens.

Related
Stow, OHmytownneo.com

Guest Column: How to plant, maintain trees

The Doctor Suess book and movie “The Lorax” is about saving and planting trees, but does not address how individuals, organizations, and local governments can accomplish this. Planting, maintaining, and educating communities regarding trees can be difficult. Thankfully, our city has a 41-year history of being supportive of trees through The National Arbor Day Foundation’s “Tree City USA” certification.
GardeningPosted by
Wide Open Eats

How To Care for Shrimp Plants in Your Garden

Shrimp plants, also known as Justicia brandegeeana, (sometimes spelled as Justicia brandegeana) have become more common in some gardens in the South and parts of the West Coast. But how much do you really know about this evergreen shrub? Let's learn more about this semi-tropical plant and how to best care for shrimp plants year-round.
Fairhaven, MAfairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

New tree warden celebrates Arbor Day by planting 12 trees

Fairhaven’s new Tree Warden, Don C. Collasius, has kicked off his term by planting 12 trees to celebrate Arbor Day. On Friday, 5/7, Mr. Collasius and a crew of Eversource and public works employees planted three different types of trees on Laurel Street near Our Lady’s Haven, and at Cooke Park.
Rogers City, MIAlpena News

Thank you, tree-planting volunteers

We’ve said it 1,000 times before and we’ll say it 1,000 times again: Mother Nature is Northeast Michigan’s biggest cheerleader and our most marketable resident. God’s beauty makes Northeast Michigan truly unique, a great place to live, and a great place to visit. That’s why we’re so grateful for the...
Tama County, IAcbs2iowa.com

New trees planted in Tama County in wake of August derecho

TAMA, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — New trees have been planted in Tama County this past Wednesday to help replenish the canopy after the August 2020 derecho. Farm Bureau Financial Services (FBFS), its’ agents and the Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter in Tama County came together to plan the trees on May 12th.
Manitowoc County, WIseehafernews.com

Over 50,000 Trees Planted in Manitowoc County This Spring

It was a great year for tree planting in Manitowoc County. According to Manitowoc County Soil and Water Conservation, 46,000 seedlings were delivered for planting from the DNR nursery, and another 5,100 seedlings were sold through the Manitowoc County 4-H Camp Tapawingo tree fundraising sale. Department of Natural Resources Forester,...
Times Union

What caught my eye: Planting a tree? A few tips

It’s tree planting season. Spring and fall are both good times to plant trees because in summer there’s a risk the roots won’t get enough water. Here's why planting a tree is a good idea. I was at Hewitt’s recently with my sons, picking out vegetables they will grow this...
Environmentpmldaily.com

NWSC, NFA launch tree-planting campaign

KAMPALA – National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) in partnership with National Forest Authority (NFA) has launched a tree planting campaign code named The NWSC TREE-VOLUTION under the theme “a tree planted, a future granted”. The launch occured on Saturday at Shimoni Estates in Bulindo – Kira Municipality where 1000...
AnimalsOne Green Planet

Organization Saves Endangered Orcas by Planting Trees!

Orcas (also known as killer whales) are dearly loved by inhabitants of the Pacific Northwest, as they have long populated the waters of this region. Sadly, however, the modern era has presented these animals with a host of threats to their wellbeing. Recent research conducted by British Columbia’s Ministry of...
Valley City, NDnewsdakota.com

Trees Planted on Arbor Day in Valley City

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Arbor Day was celebrated with the planting of 4 trees (3 varieties) in City Park: a Manchurian Alder was donated by the Valley City Park District, with two Common Hackberry trees donated by Riverside Gardens and the City of Valley City. Lloyd Miller’s family donated...
Agriculturebowmanextra.com

Make sure trees, shrubs are hardy before planting

Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring is encouraging homeowners to research products before buying and planting nursery stock for their property. “Many varieties of trees and shrubs adapt well to North Dakota’s climate and soils, but before you plant, you may want to talk with a trusted nursery dealer, horticulturist or local extension agent,” Goehring said. “They will help you select nursery stock that you will enjoy for years to come.”
Bangor, MEwabi.tv

Husson honors recent retirees in a tree planting ceremony

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson University in Bangor honored recent retirees in a tree planting ceremony. The annual ceremony recognizes all the hard work and effort from faculty at the school. The three retirees honored this year have 32 years at the school collectively. They helped plant two young blue...
Environmentcgiar.org

From Tree Planting to Tree Growing: Rethinking Ecosystem Restoration Through Tree

Every year, millions of dollars are spent on tree-based landscape restoration activities. Over the last five decades, there are few success stories of such interventions and even those do not match the anticipated objectives for which the resources were spent. News articles that announce planting campaigns of millions of seedlings are common. Despite all this, in many countries, vegetation cover has not improved due to poor seedling survival rate. This makes the return on investment low. The objective of this paper is to highlight the main underlying challenges that need to be tackled to make restoration through tree-based interventions successful. Numerous challenges hamper the success of project-supported public tree growing schemes. 1) Often tree planting is stated as the ultimate objective of the intervention; when that objective should instead be tree growing. Performance indicators are often the number of trees planted or area planted, not the number of trees grown, or the area of land covered with grown trees. 2) Most projects operate on a short time frame (1-3 years) while many tree species (e.g. native trees in many African countries) need more time to sufficiently grow. 3) Emphasis on the right trees, for the right place and the right purposes, is very weak. 4) Even in projects of adequate duration emphasis on after-planting management is often limited. 5) There is lack of tree tenure to formally transfer the management of planted trees to local communities who reside in the landscapes over a long period of time. Tackling these challenges and changing mindsets is crucial if restoration through tree-based interventions is to yield the intended outcomes of reversing ecosystem degradation.
Gardeningvtcng.com

Spring tree plantings in Shelburne

Members of the Shelburne Tree Committee planted trees, donated by Branch Out Burlington, over the Arbor Day weekend — three honey locusts along School Street, one swamp white oak at Bay Park, and two river birches in the field between Bay Park and the fishing access ramp. Keep your eyes...