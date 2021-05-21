newsbreak-logo
Chippewa Township, PA

Chippewa Township decriminalizes small amounts of marijuana, but it’s not a free pass to blaze

By Jillian Hartmann, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Chippewa Township leaders approved a new ordinance decriminalizing small amounts of marijuana, but it’s not a free pass to start lighting up.

“It reduces the costs of the taxpayer to fund the police department and lets the officers stay on the roads and conduct policing in the community instead of pulled out of the community to attend a court hearing,” police Chief Eric Hermick said

“You can not smoke weed in Chippewa and think that it’s going to be OK and it’s totally legal. It’s still illegal,” supervisor Dan Woodske said

Officials told Channel 11 there have been about 100 marijuana-related arrests in the township. Before the ordinance, officers would have to work overtime attending criminal proceedings when the end result was usually reduced to a fine or community service.

“We are cutting all that out, saying ‘Here’s your ticket for summary offense, similar to a parking ticket. Pay for the fine and be on your way,’” Hermick said.

Township supervisors hope this sends a message to state lawmakers to legalize marijuana across Pennsylvania.

