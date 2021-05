Prison Fellowship has distributed 100,000 Bibles to prison inmates during the pandemic. “During a time when prisons had shut down and incarcerated men and women had to go without visitations or programming, there’s this sense of hopelessness in prisons,” CEO James Ackerman said. “God put on people’s hearts and encouraged chaplains to promote the word of God. And that hope of the gospel found itself in such high demand is so encouraging to me.”