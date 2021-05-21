Calls for Justice in the U.S. Create a Dilemma for Pro-Israel Policies
The calls for social justice on the American Left have grown in volume and audience in recent years as allies have stood up to declare inequality is no longer an option and unchecked power can no longer stand. The Women's March of 2017 sparked a new generation of activism. The #MeToo Movement was a catalyst that spanned generations. The killing of George Floyd sparked a national reckoning last year, as a coalition of progressives, organized labor and activists somehow found a partner in Wall Street to declare detente and that, yes, unequivocally, Black Lives Matter.