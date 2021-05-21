newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Makeup

The TikTok Makeup Trend You Should Try For A Lifted Face

By Rachel Dillin
Posted by 
The List
The List
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you stay atop the latest beauty trends, you've probably turned to TikTok at one time or another to figure out a trendy new style for applying your makeup or a great messy bun hair trick for shorter hair. Even if you don't follow the most fashionable viral beauty looks, there's an excellent highlighter trick from the popular social media site. You might want to try out this makeup hack to make it look like you've had an instant facelift, especially if you find your face looking older than you'd like. Byrdie noted that when used correctly, your makeup routine could give you almost any look you want.

www.thelist.com
The List

The List

55K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eye Makeup#Social Media Site#Face Time#Diy#Simple Things#Trend#Contouring#Concealer#Style#How To Videos#Normal#Drawing Triangles#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TikTok
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Makeup
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Related
Behind Viral VideosGrazia

Here Are The TikTok Food Trends Worth Trying

Considering it was an app first popularised by children, we sure are learning a lot from TikTok. From gen-z slang to viral beauty hacks, being on TikTok is often like taking the red pill, Matrix-style, and learning about a whole new world. Our favourite so far? The TikTok food hacks that are currently taking over our timelines.
Makeupamericansalon.com

Kosas Try Outs Is A New Way to Sample Makeup

Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, testing product shades in-store has been mostly non-existent. Clean beauty brand Kosas is taking a new approach to sampling makeup products, as shoppers are increasingly wary of in-store testers even as pandemic restrictions ease. Kosas' new strategy ensures makeup lovers can get the right shades before buying full-size products with Kosas Try Outs.
ApparelETOnline.com

These Trends Are Officially Cheugy -- Try These Instead

It was only a matter of time before Gen Z took to TikTok to make another bold statement -- but this time, they literally made a new word: cheugy. For those who don't know, "cheugy" (pronounced chew-ghee) refers to outdated trends (i.e., skinny jeans and side parts) that mark the non-trendy way. But most notably, the trends deemed as "cheugy" are also the ones that were most popular among the Millennial generation.
Skin CarePosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Should You Use Makeup Wipes? Top Dermatologists Weigh In

Welcome to your skin check-in with Life & Style’s resident health and beauty expert, Dr. Will Kirby, a celebrity dermatologist and Chief Medical Officer of LaserAway. Every week, he’ll be spilling his candid thoughts and professional advice on all things skin, beauty and wellness as it relates to you — and your favorite stars.
Behind Viral VideosPopSugar

Makeup and Gaming Collide in e.l.f. Cosmetics' Most Epic TikTok Challenge Yet

It's no secret that the world of online gaming can be a male-dominated and singular space, but e.l.f. Cosmetics is hoping to change that. After all, who says you can't be interested in both gaming and makeup? Besides, anyone who's ever experienced the confidence-boosting effects of a *winning* beauty look knows how far makeup can take you — including the finish line.
Makeupfashionisers.com

Flower Makeup is the Feel-Good Makeup Trend We Can All Use RN

The spring season is all about flower designs and that translates into every aspect of our lives. Floral prints are always in during this time of year, and with the pandemic at hand, this trend caught on in the makeup industry as well. Since we don’t have that many opportunities to dress up, our eyes became the biggest canvas to express our creativity. Flower makeup achieved instant popularity the moment it showed up on our Insta feeds. We gathered the most gorgeous flower makeup looks from our favorite makeup enthusiasts. Flip through our gallery and take your pick for the next time you leave your house.
MakeupPosted by
Womanly Live

Makeup Hacks Beauty Lovers Should Try At Least Once

Even in makeup, like many other things, there is a constant evolution. Techniques change, new products and different procedures are invented, and we all learn along the way. Also, makeup artists discover better ways to use their products and share these with us. Over the years, however, there are some...
Behind Viral VideosCleveland Jewish News

The danger of that #nosejob trend on TikTok

This article originally appeared on Alma. Don’t get me wrong, I love my “Jewish nose.”. But when more and more #nosejob and #nosejobcheck videos started popping up on my TikTok For You Page, it brought back those old unwanted feelings of hating my appearance I worked so hard to overcome. I wasn’t even interacting with the videos, yet for some reason I couldn’t get them off my feed.
MakeupPosted by
Womanly Live

10 Korean Makeup Brands Worth Trying

The entire world hasn’t been able to get enough of Korean beauty since it gained global recognition. Now there is no better place to look for fantastic skin care and makeup products. Korean beauty has taken over the world, and we have absolutely no qualms about it. The innovative, skin-loving,...
MakeupPosted by
whowhatwear

No Joke, the Most In-Demand Products Among Beauty People Are Cheaper RN

Whenever Violet Grey's epic Memorial Day sale rolls around, I feel like I also need to post a warning: Proceed with caution. Because for anyone who gets frothy at the mouth for the luxurious, crème de la crème beauty must-haves that editors, celebrities, makeup artists, and skin experts go gaga for, the site becomes borderline dangerous for your doorstep's package-bearing capacity.
Behind Viral VideosIn Style

If TikTok Has Convinced You to Finally Try Gua Sha, Buy the Tools From These Asian-Owned Brands

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you’ve been on TikTok recently, you’ve probably come across at least a few videos of people running green or pink objects across their skin in repetitive strokes. The practice is called gua sha, and the objects are tools made of stones like jade and rose quartz. While most of the “trends” that live on TikTok have shorter life cycles than that of a fruit fly, the Chinese practice has already been around for thousands of years — some people are simply just getting the memo.
Theater & DanceElite Daily

The TikTok Dance Challenge You Should Try, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

If there's one thing that's gotten you through the pandemic, it's Tiktok. More specifically, the dances. With stay-at-home mandates and more time on your hands, trying out new dances has been a great way to pass the time. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced dancer, there's a fun routine for everyone to try, and you don't even have to worry about getting it wrong. Each dance has multiple versions, and there's plenty of room to put your own spin on it. Since there are new dances being made daily, it can be a challenge choosing one that'll best complement your personality. Selecting the TikTok dance you should try, based on your zodiac sign, however, makes things much easier.
Behind Viral VideosVogue

Bella Poarch Does Her Signature TikTok Makeup Routine

Since ascending to meteoric fame overnight, Bella Poarch has come to be known for not just her TikTok and burgeoning pop career, but also her signature "Bella" makeup look. Hey, guys, it's Bella Poarch. Today, I'll be showing you guys. how I do my skincare routine,. and how I do...
Beauty & FashionPopSugar

You Need to Try the Chic, Flattering Sage Green Trend ASAP — You'll Thank Us Later

In the past few weeks, during my routine bedtime Instagram scroll, I've begun to notice a common trend among the celebs and fashion influencers populating my feed. Suddenly, the color green is inescapable. More specifically, muted sage tones seem to be having a major moment. Now, every time I open the social media app, I find myself double-tapping photos of matcha-hued manicures and leafy-green knits.
Behind Viral Videoscrfashionbook.com

Learn the Latest Farrah Fawcett-Approved TikTok Trend

Forget curtain bangs, balayage, and blunt cuts — the “Farrah flip” is the new hair trend for summer. The 1970s-do has been circulating all over TikTok and it’s serving some serious curl volume. For anyone who's had the serious misfortune of never seeing the work of art that was Farrah...
Makeupamericansalon.com

4 Makeup Trends Clients Will Love This Wedding Season

With wedding season approaching and COVID-19 restrictions easing, many brides are excited to get their wedding planning back on track. As far as makeup goes, trends in beauty have changed a lot since the pandemic first hit. We’ve truly embraced a “no makeup” makeup look this year, and many of these trends can translate into the wedding space. Looking for some current trends that will step up your client’s look for their big day? Check out these four ideas below.
Makeupprimewomen.com

Less is More: 5 Summer Makeup Tips for a Fresh Face

Are you going on an amazing vacation and don’t want to bring your entire makeup collection along? Or perhaps you just want to lighten up your look for the summertime? These makeup tips are a great way to downsize to the essentials you’ll need this summer and minimize the time you spend doing your face (and maximize your time to have fun)!
MakeupPosted by
Womanly Live

Our Pick: The Best Colorful Eyeliners To Try

Being able to create the most stunning eye makeup requires choosing the best eyeliner. While a classic black liner will never go out of style, colorful eyeliners are trending, especially if you’re after a bolder eye statement. The pandemic has shaken our beauty routines, and wearing a mask has very...