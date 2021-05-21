Blaze at Loomis Street house among several fires Thursday night

BAY CITY, MI - Bay County’s Mosquito Control department is offering a way for residents to help combat the blood-sucking pests while getting rid of some trash. A scrap tire drive will be held on Saturday, June 5 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Bay County Mosquito Control facility at 810 Livingston St. in Bay City. Scrap tire drives are one method of source reduction, the removal or elimination of breeding sources that currently are or have the potential to breed mosquitoes, according to Bay County Mosquito Control.