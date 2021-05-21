Blaze at Loomis Street house among several fires Thursday night
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Jackson County fire departments had a busy week that included multiple blazes Thursday night. The Jackson Fire Department received a call at 9:30 p.m. on May 20 for a large fire at a house in the 700 block of Loomis Street. Fire units arrived just three minutes later, said Jackson Deputy Director of Fire Services David Wooden, and reported seeing “heavy fire and smoke” showing from the home’s upper floor.www.mlive.com