newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

‘Frustrating and disappointing’: Disability advocates slam Barbie doll made in Helen Keller’s likeness

By Jennifer Xia
Posted by 
Daily Dot
Daily Dot
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e5UOt_0a7HgmKo00

Mattel, the manufacturer of Barbie, released its Helen Keller doll on Tuesday as a part of its Inspiring Women series. But advocates say Barbie’s Helen Keller doll has symmetrical eyes that don’t accurately represent Keller’s disability.

“A doll made for sighted kids by sighted people imagining what blind people are like,” one user commented. “Yikes.”

Barbie’s Inspiring Women series includes historical heroes like Rosa Parks, Maya Angelou, and Susan B. Anthony.

Keller, who became blind and deaf at nine-months-old due to an illness, was a disability rights advocate. When she was approximately 30 years old, her eyes were removed and replaced with glass prostheses. Keller had unilateral proptosis, which is the protrusion of one eye, resulting in asymmetrical looking eyes. She was often photographed from the side to hide the asymmetry.

The Helen Keller doll, however, has perfectly symmetrical eyes. People online said the doll is not a proper representation of Keller and sends a harmful message about how people view disabilities. The doll’s release came days before Global Accessibility Awareness Day on Thursday, which focuses on how to create more digital accessibility and inclusion for people with different disabilities.

https://twitter.com/jocyofthedragon/status/1395524870247747591

“It’s similar to how Frida Kahlo’s wheelchair or even her gait is often left out in art and conversations, even when Barbie made Frida a doll!” one user commented. “It all sends a message of what parts of disability are ‘acceptable’ to look at.”

In a press release, the designer of the Helen Keller doll, Carlyle Nuera, said she wanted to design a doll that respected and elevated a person like Keller.

“Because of her achievement as the first deafblind person to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree, I wanted to capture that time in her life, imagining what she might have looked like and worn as a student at Radcliffe College in the very early 1900s,” Nuera said.

The doll’s clothing and facial structure is based on photos of Keller when she was a young woman in the Edwardian period.

Lisa McKnight, Mattel’s senior vice president and global general manager of Barbies, said in a statement that the company was excited to bring the disability rights advocate to the collection.

“Representation comes in all forms and we recognize that the blind and low vision community is often overlooked, with their stories going untold,” McKnight said. “We hope that by introducing children to Helen Keller’s story of perseverance and determination, they will be inspired to dream bigger than ever before.”

Despite the doll’s goal of highlighting the work and achievements of Keller as an author, educator and advocate, people online said the doll was harmful to blind kids and adults.

https://twitter.com/HabenGirma/status/1395434248874565632

Haben Girma, a human rights lawyer and deafblind woman with asymmetrical eyes herself, said she was teased for her eyes when she was younger and has been told by adults to hide her eyes behind dark glasses.

“It’s frustrating and disappointing that this new Barbie doll erases that part of Helen Keller’s experiences,” Girma said in a video she posted on Twitter.

Girma also said the book Keller was holding, which says “Braille,” felt tokenizing.

“It sounds like it’s a doll for sighted girls,” Girma said. “I’m really disappointed with this, and I wish blind kids had access to more toys and dolls that actually represent our real experiences.”

“So many of us hide or change ourselves for ‘perfect’ eyes,” one user commented. “If I had a doll with eyes like mine as a child, it would have made such a huge difference.”

Mattel did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

Men are throwing tantrums over this all-female gym that went viral on TikTok

‘This is sad’: Viral video shows small child trying to intervene as mom gets punched, stomped on at Little Caesars

Video shows UPS driver rescuing teen being beaten, allegedly robbed of his sneakers

Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.

Daily Dot

Daily Dot

130K+
Followers
4K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The ultimate destination for original reporting on Internet culture and life online

 https://www.dailydot.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frida Kahlo
Person
Haben Girma
Person
Maya Angelou
Person
Helen Keller
Person
Susan B. Anthony
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mattel#Disability Rights#Child Rights#Radcliffe College#Edwardian#Barbies#Twitter#Christian#The Daily Dot#Tiktok#Little Caesars Video#Ups#Blind Kids#Blind People#Glass Prostheses#Asymmetrical Eyes#Dark Glasses#Teen#Sighted Girls#Deafblind
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
Oregon City, ORPosted by
Daily Dot

‘Put your camera away if you know what’s good for you’: Strip mall tough guy gets mad at being filmed

A viral Reddit video shows a “hold-me-back”-type tough guy telling a man to “put your camera away if you know what’s good for you.”. Posted by u/TheAtheistArab87 to Reddit’s popular r/PublicFreakout page, the video shows an unseen man filming what appears to be a mini-mall meet-up in the Mod Pizza parking lot in Oregon City, Oregon. There are a bunch of people dressed in black, waving black flags, usually associated with anarchists.
LifestylePosted by
AL.com

Barbie honors Helen Keller with Distinguished Women doll

Mattel is honoring Alabamian Helen Keller with a collectable doll as part of its Barbie Inspiring Women series. The author, speaker, educator and advocate joins 12 other honorees in the collection with a posable, collectible doll that is available today. She’s the second Alabamian on the list, joining Rosa Parks.
Entertainmentmiddleweb.com

Was Helen Keller Real? Engaging Kids in History

When Helen Keller was trending on Twitter, I figured it must be her birthday. It wasn’t. Instead, the Twitterverse was responding to a viral TikTok video claiming Helen Keller was a fraud. I opened TikTok and watched videos of young people declaring that a deafblind woman like Helen Keller couldn’t...
Educationthetablet.org

Our Lady of Grace Students Learn Braille

GRAVESEND — Fourth-graders at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Academy learned a lot about Helen Keller’s life and legacy during Women’s History Month lessons, including firsthand how Keller communicated. Keller, who lost both her sight and hearing to illness when she was 19 months old, had to learn Braille —...
DesignPosted by
ARTnews

How I Made This: Joshua David McKenney’s Fashionable Pidgin Art Dolls

If you associate fashion dolls with Barbies, Bratz, Monster Dolls, or any similarly commercial brand, you’ll be as delighted to discover the world of “art dolls”: real one-of-a-kind objets that sell for thousands of dollars, who have more than seven points of articulation, and whose garments reference either haute couture or the creator’s artistic sensibility. While the most energetic art-doll market can be found across Asia and Eastern Europe, in the United States, artist Joshua David McKenney and his “Pidgin Dolls” have largely popularized the medium beyond the usual audience of collectors.
HealthGrand Forks Herald

Dear Friend: Healthy comparisons keep us humble and inspired

This is an example of upward comparison where you compare yourself (or are compared) with someone better. After becoming a physician, I worked alongside a colleague who was decidedly more accomplished than me and delighted in letting me know that. His board exam scores were higher than mine; all the important and influential people in the town were his patients, he had a busier clinical calendar and he always went to the most exotic places for vacations.
Books & Literaturetriadmomsonmain.com

Ellen’s Book Nook — May 2021: Books for the Graduate

It is graduation season — an exciting time for young adults as they celebrate a major milestone and prepare to begin a new life chapter. Whether the next step is heading off to college or launching a career, graduates will be venturing into uncharted waters. Books can provide needed direction and insight during these times, sometimes in an uncanny way.
Books & Literatureinterviewmagazine.com

Jamal Jordan Wants to Have Dinner with Maya Angelou and James Baldwin

——— JULIANA UKIOMOGBE: Describe your ideal writing atmosphere. JAMAL JORDAN: I’m a really messy person, but when I actually need to get work done, there’s nothing better than cleaning up my space. So my first rule: cleanliness. I’m lucky enough to have a home office. When I started working on Queer Love in Color, I made a hard rule against ever working in bed, so I set up a room with great natural light, a gamer chair, and a hanging desk. It’s been perfect. I wish I was the kind of person who could set up his computer under some shade on a beach, but working in beautiful spaces is too distracting for me.
MinoritiesThe Open Notebook

Latria Graham Rewrites the Narrative on Being Black in the Outdoors

Growing up, Latria Graham learned firsthand what it was like to be excluded and erased. Mark Twain, Edgar Allen Poe, Henry David Thoreau, and other “dead white dudes,” as she describes them, dominated her late-90s and early-2000s South Carolina school curriculum. Even after she escaped the American South for Dartmouth College—as far from South Carolina as she could get without crossing the Canadian border, she jokes—she didn’t see her love for nature reflected in the city-centric Black literature that she read. Pervasive stereotypes about Black people disliking the outdoors contradicted her daily existence. Graham felt as if “nobody cared about stories like mine … and by extension, nobody cared about me.”
Books & Literaturebelatina.com

Juliet Menéndez’s Bedtime Stories For Latinx Dreamers

Tired of seeing Latinas as mere historical footnotes, Juliet Menéndez decided to pick up her paintbrush in retaliation. The 34-year-old Guatemalan-American author and illustrator of the critically acclaimed children’s story collection Latinitas: Celebrating 40 Big Dreamers once walked the halls of an upper Manhattan public school where she taught art and didn’t like what she saw.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

The Humor—and Grief—of the Modern-Day “Guncle”

I’ve had a long fascination with Auntie Mame, the 1955 Patrick Dennis novel that was quickly adapted for the stage with Rosalind Russell as Mame, then for a film also starring Russell, then as the Broadway musical Mame showcasing Angela Landsbury, then finally as a ghastly movie musical featuring a miscast Lucille Ball. As a sensitive young boy, I longed for a relative like Mame. I thought, what fun it would be to be tag along on madcap adventures and bear witness to a woman thumbing her nose at the conventionality of her time. (For Mame, that was Eisenhower’s post-war America.) I can’t be the only one—Mame made Dennis (born Edward Tanner III) a millionaire, and he enjoyed unprecedented success, for a time having three books on the New York Times bestseller list at once. Auntie Mame made Dennis quite wealthy, and turned high camp mainstream for American readers.