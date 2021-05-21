newsbreak-logo
POTUS

White House would back smaller broadband internet boost

By Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

The White House said Friday it was willing to accept a smaller Republican proposal to spend $65 billion to expand high-speed broadband internet to unserved areas as it seeks to win Republican support for a broader infrastructure plan.

President Joe Biden in April called for $100 billion over eight years to expand high-speed broadband access to the entire United States. "We believe we can still achieve universal

access to affordable high-speed internet at your lower funding level, though it will take longer," the White House said Friday in a memo to Senate Republicans.

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Joe Biden
