Wisconsin State

Kyle Rittenhouse, teen in Wisconsin protest shooting, makes first in-court showing

National News Alert
National News Alert
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T3uc6_0a7HgEWE00
(Getty Images)

By Brian Brant

(KENOSHA, Wis.) The 18-year-old who shot and killed two people and wounded a third during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin last August made his first in-person court appearance on Friday ahead of his trial in November, according to Reuters.

Kyle Rittenhouse, who had been attending court sessions remotely from his lawyer's office due to the COVID-19 pandemic was able to appear in person before Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder for the pre-trial hearing with restrictions relaxing.

Rittenhouse has been charged with homicide and five other criminal counts related to the shootings, during protests in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake, in which Gaige Grosskreutz was wounded and Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber were killed.

Rittenhouse, then a 17-year-old native of Illinois, traveled to Kenosha on Aug. 25 in a self-appointed role to protect businesses in the city, in the wake of protests after the police shooting ignited large protests against racism and police violence.

Schroeder set some pre-trial deadlines for the prosecutors and the defendant's legal team.

Rittenhouse's lawyers allege he was acting in self-defense.

