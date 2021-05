TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth propelled second-seeded Alabama into the SEC Tournament Championship game over seventh-seeded Tennessee Friday night at Rhoads Stadium as the Tide won, 6-5. Tennessee (41-13) scored five times on seven hits, including pushing across the game’s first run in the top of the first. After a Kiki Milloy leadoff triple to right, Amanda Ayala stepped to the plate and hit a grounder to second to drive home Milloy and give Tennessee the early, 1-0, lead.