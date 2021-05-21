Kappa Alpha Psi hosts health and wellness event

Community Enrichment Fitness Network (CEFN) is a nonprofit health and wellness organization dedicated to empowering individuals to make a permanent healthy lifestyle change through healthy eating and becoming more physically active. CEFN is partnering with Caregivers America, Humana, and Oak Street Health on hosting the Inaugural Senior Health & Wellness Community Outdoor Event on Saturday, July 3rd, 2021. This event will take place at Oak Street Health upper-level parking lot on 2401 Cheltenham Ave, Wyncote, PA 19095 from 10am to 3pm. The event will include: health screenings, COVID-19 testing, flu shots, vaccinations, live entertainment, chair exercise demos, healthy prepackaged snack giveaways, line dancing, health & wellness booth, delicious boxed lunches, raffles, prizes, and much more.