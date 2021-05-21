Kappa Alpha Psi hosts health and wellness event

A fitness center with a focus on the Parkinson’s Disease Community has relocated to the Shops @ Rockvale. Crush PD Fitness opened its doors on Monday in suite 122 and is now accepting new members. Crunch PD Fitness offers classes for people with Parkinson’s Disease including Rock Steady Boxing, Neuro Yoga, stretch and flexibility classes and more and will also offer classes for the public. Owner Susan Ludwig plans to also utilize the common areas of the property to host outdoor yoga classes down the road.