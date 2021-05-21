newsbreak-logo
Renovations to Jersey City's main library head toward the finish line

By Marilyn Baer, Staff Writer
Hudson Reporter
Hudson Reporter
 5 days ago
By the end of this summer, the Priscilla Gardner Main Library at 472 Jersey Ave. in Jersey City will move to its final phase of renovations. “We’ve been putting a lot of work into really making sure this amazing historic building continues to serve the public for another 100 years,” said Public Information Officer Shane Smith.

