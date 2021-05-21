newsbreak-logo
Muskegon Lumberjacks Sign Gavin McCarthy to Tender Agreement

By Scott Bradford
muskegonlumberjacks.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMUSKEGON, MI- The Muskegon Lumberjacks have signed defenseman Gavin McCarthy to a Tender Agreement for the 2021-2022 season. McCarthy, a 2005-born defenseman, will be the second tender of the year for the Jacks, and Muskegon will give up their second-round, Phase I draft pick in 2022 in order to sign the 2005-born blueliner.

