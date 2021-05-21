Prince Harry Details the Night That Meghan Markle Considered Taking Her Own Life

Is the rift within the royal family all Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s fault? That’s the story one tabloid is pushing. Gossip Cop looks into the rumor. According to a recent edition of the National Enquirer, Prince Harry is to blame for the rift between him and Meghan Markle and the rest of the royal family. The tabloid explains that Markle was ill-prepared to join the royal family, and it’s Prince Harry’s fault. Furthermore, the magazine claims that Markle is “demanding an apology from the royals before she’ll return to the UK.” An insider tells the tabloid, “Many think Meghan turned into a monster as she drank in the power and status of royalty.”