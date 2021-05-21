newsbreak-logo
Celebrities

Prince Harry Details the Night That Meghan Markle Considered Taking Her Own Life

By Jacklyn Krol
102.5 KISS FM
102.5 KISS FM
 2 days ago
Prince Harry spoke about the night that his wife, Meghan Markle considered taking her own life. On Friday (May 21), the Duke of Sussex spoke about the terrifying moment on his and Oprah Winfrey's new Apple TV+ series, The Me You Can’t See. Markle first revealed that she was struggling with suicidal thoughts during their explosive sit-down interview with Winfrey in March. Markle said that she was struggling with royal life and the constant media scrutiny.

102.5 KISS FM

102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock, TX
102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas.

Meghan Markle
Prince Harry
Oprah Winfrey
