Janesville, WI

Police: Men involved in Janesville murder-suicide knew each other, had relationship with same woman

Channel 3000
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJANESVILLE, Wis. — Police say the two men who died in an apparent murder-suicide in Janesville knew each other and had relationships with the same woman. Police were called to a home at 1105 Kellogg Avenue at about 10 p.m. Thursday night after witnesses heard 9 to 10 gunshots and a woman screaming in the area. At a press conference Friday, Janesville police say they found two men dead outside the home and a woman who was screaming and distraught.

