Last week, two-time Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison smashed her way to yet another victory in the PFL. Following her victory, Harrison proclaimed herself “the baddest woman in any room she walks into” and talk immediately began to turn to fantasy matchmaking Harrison with UFC featherweight champion Amanda Nunes. However, almost as quickly as fan imaginations got revved up, UFC President Dana White threw cold water on the idea, questioning whether Harrison is ready to come to the UFC.