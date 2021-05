When Carmel resident Li Li realized that Carmel Clay Schools students who opted for the virtual classroom option were unable to attend orchestra, she decided to act on it. Li, a violist for the Indianapolis Symphony, and her husband, Joel Smirnoff, who also is a musician and teaches violin at the Juilliard School in New York, decided to give the virtual students an option to practice playing their instruments. The decision led to the creation of the backyard orchestra.