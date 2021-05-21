newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Two Women & One-Year-Old Girl Died after Being Struck by Vehicle

By Mark Shaw
Posted by 
Big Country 96.9
Big Country 96.9
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Augusta Police confirm two women and a one-year-old girl are dead after being struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Maine's Capital City. Police say 69-year-old Barbara Maxim Hendsbee and 62-year-old Rosalyn Jean, both from Augusta, were walking along Cony Road with a one-year-old girl around 2 p.m. when a vehicle hit them. The two women died at the scene and the little girl taken to the hospital and later died of her injuries.

bigcountry969.com
Big Country 96.9

Big Country 96.9

Presque Isle, ME
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
303K+
Views
ABOUT

Big Country 96.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://bigcountry969.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chelsea#Maine State Police#Accident#City Police#Walking#62 Year Old Rosalyn Jean#Cony Road
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
AccidentsPeople

10-Month-Old Girl in North Carolina Dies After Being Attacked by Family's 2 Rottweilers

A 10-month-old baby girl in Willow Spring, North Carolina, has died after she was attacked by her family's two dogs, according to authorities. The incident occurred around 8 p.m. when the infant's father had briefly stepped away from the room to move a sprinkler in the yard, Johnston County Sheriff's Office Patrol Capt. Danny Johnson told reporters during a press briefing at the scene, WTVD reported.
Schuylkill County, PAWFMZ-TV Online

8-year-old boy dies after being hit by tractor trailer

DELANO TWP., Pa. - An 8-year-old boy has died after being hit by a tractor trailer in Schuylkill County Wednesday morning. The boy was operating an ATV in a private parking lot on the 100 block of Hazel Street in Delano Township at 11:40 a.m. when the crash happened, according to a news release from state police.
AccidentsDaily News

Man dies after being struck by pickup truck

A pedestrian was killed Wednesday afternoon when he walked into the path of a pickup truck on State Road 20, authorities said. According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, the crash happened just…
Missouri StateKOMU

17-year-old dies after being shot by police at Missouri park

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old who was shot by police in Missouri after confronting officers with a gun has died. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Lantz Stephenson Jr., of Grandview, was shot about 6:45 a.m. Sunday at a park in the Kansas City suburb of Grandview, and died at a hospital.
Rochester, MNPosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Police – Man Died After Being Struck by Vehicle in Southeast Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Police Department responded last night to a deadly incident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. A spokesperson says a 48-year-old man was fatally injured when he was struck by a vehicle in the 2400 block of 20th Street Southeast, just west of the Marion Road intersection, shortly before 10:30 p.m. CPR and other lifesaving measures were performed at the scene of the victim later died from his injuries.
Guernsey County, OHWHIZ

Guernsey County child dies after being struck by car

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio–Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden said a 5-year-old boy has died after being struck by a car in the driveway of his home. Sheriff Paden said shortly after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday his office received a 911 call from a High Hill Road resident reporting that she needed medical personnel at her home due to accidentally striking the boy with a vehicle in the driveway.
KidsInternational Business Times

Parents Charged After 3-Year-Old Found Wandering Alone In Parking Lot

The child was found wandering alone in a parking lot on April 27. The police could not immediately locate and identify the toddler’s parents. Paul Mahonen Jr. and Nicole Caven-Gardner were arrested from a nearby hotel. The police recovered large quantities of illicit drugs from their hotel room. A Maine...
Framingham, MAwhdh.com

16-year-old dies after being pulled from pond in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 16-year-old boy died after being pulled from a pond in Framingham on Wednesday. Emergency crews were called to the scene at Learned Pond around 6:15 p.m. after the teen fell off a rope swing. Officials at the scene say he may have been underwater for...