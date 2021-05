Penn State basketball player Kelly Jekot has her short-term and long-term goals already in mind. And she has an extra year to work on both. The Cumberland Valley grad announced April 8 she will return for one more season with the Nittany Lions — her sixth overall and second in Happy Valley. The announcement came three months after she began rehabbing following left ACL surgery after tearing the ligament Jan. 15 while driving to the basket and landing awkwardly.