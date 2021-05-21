newsbreak-logo
The Village at Grand Traverse Commons Kicks Off First Vendor and Craft Show May 22

By Melissa Smith
9&10 News
 5 days ago

Supporting local businesses and artists, not just here in Northern Michigan, but across the state has had a tremendous impact.

The Village at Grand Traverse Commons is bringing back its outdoor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Agwko_0a7He0At00

craft and vendor event starting tomorrow, May 22.

Organizers said despite the pandemic, it was a huge hit last year allowing patrons to get out and shop and take part in some socially distanced fun. The first show of the year will take place from 10 am – 3 pm on the historic front lawn. There’s no entry fee to attend, and they plan on hosting one each month through September.

Over 40 vendors have registered to attend the craft and vendor show. Click here to learn more.

