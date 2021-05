CARBONDALE — Cornerback James Ceasar became the third different SIU football player to be named a first team All-American Friday. Ceasar, who led the nation with 14 pass breakups and added 40 tackles, an interception, sack and fumble recovery in 10 games, was named a first team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association. The Detroit native was joined on the AFCA's first team by Saluki wide receiver Avante Cox, who has already picked up All-America team honors from Stats Perform and The Associated Press. Ceasar, Cox and running back Javon Williams Jr. have all been named first team All-Americans by at least one organization this spring.