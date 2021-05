Pass-A-Grille Overlay District - Temporary Building Moratorium. On April 27, 2021, the City of St Pete Beach adopted a temporary moratorium within the Pass-a-Grille (PAG) Overlay District. This District is located on the south end of the City from 1st Avenue to 32nd Avenue. The moratorium applies to residential construction projects located on the waterfront, that desire to use the PAG Overlay District standards. Within the PAG Overlay District, residential construction projects have the option to use the PAG Overlay District standards or the underlying residential zoning standards that are throughout the city.