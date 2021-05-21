Trystar takes home Faribault Business of the Year Award

The Faribault Housing and Redevelopment Authority is considering using public funding to help landlords keep up their residential properties. Community Development Director Kim Clausen says the funding, up to $5,000 in assistance per residential unit and $20,000 per building, is especially needed as a majority of the housing stock is older and continues to age. The aging infrastructure can cause more expensive repairs for rental owners and energy efficiency shortfalls. However, those rentals play an important role in addressing the city's workforce housing need: The city's market is tighter than ever. According to data released earlier this year through the Minnesota Housing Partnership, the city needs 235 new units of market rate housing and 380 total new units of housing.