Stone Forest continues to expand its Elemental Collection, a modular concept that allows for the combination of integral stone sinks, wood drawers and steel, wood or stone shelving in a wide range of combinations. Brass legs with knurled fittings support the components and are available in aged brass, polished nickel and matte black. A walnut finish has joined the collection, as well as a crossbar option that can be added to any of the brass leg configurations that is available in all three finishes. Shown, the polished nickel stand is topped off with a Ventus Bath Sink in honed Carrara marble.