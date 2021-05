In the middle of its hottest streak of the season, the Mississippi State softball team is in the postseason yet again. The Bulldogs, winners of eight of the last nine games, were selected to the Stillwater, Okla. Regional on Monday night with No. 5 overall seed Oklahoma State hosting. The Bulldogs are matched up with Boston University as MSU is the No. 2 seed in the Regional. Game time for MSU and Boston is Friday at 3:30 p.m. and the game can be seen on the Watch ESPN app.