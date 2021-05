In recent years, we’ve witnessed an undeniable reusable water bottle boom. In this day and age, it’s hard to find someone not brandishing a reusable bottle on the streets, the train or around the office, whether it’s a Yeti or a Hydro Flask or one of the many other options on the market right now. According to some reports, this recent demand for reusable water bottles has led to market estimated to reach US $1.1 billion by 2027 and is a byproduct of our burgeoning eco-consciousness and sustainability efforts, one of them being the large push to ditch single-use plastics. A nice sentiment, yes. But the boom goes a little further than that.