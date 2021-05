Republican House candidate Anthony Bouchard acknowledged in an interview with the Casper Star-Tribune Thursday that he impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 18. Bouchard, a Wyoming state legislator seeking to oust Rep. Liz Cheney in 2022, first revealed his past actions in a Facebook live video saying that he had a relationship with the girl, but omitted her age. He said that he made the revelation to beat the press after learning that some were looking into it.