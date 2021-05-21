newsbreak-logo
Arizona State

Restaurants, bars and liquor stores in Arizona can sell cocktails to go after Gov. Ducey signed legislation

PHX Sun-Times
PHX Sun-Times
 5 days ago

(PHOENIX) Gov. Doug Ducey announced Friday that he signed a bill allowing restaurants, bars and liquor stores to sell cocktails to go across the entire state, azfamily reported.

The bill was signed with the intention to help bars and restaurants expand business in a post-pandemic world.

"Businesses of our food and beverage industry have made clear the benefits of offering to-go beverages, and they’ve shown it can be done responsibly. My thanks to Rep. Jeff Weninger for sponsoring legislation that will help so many businesses," Ducey said on Twitter.

Arizona allowed the sale of to-go cocktails while businesses were closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it provided a revenue source for businesses as dining in was prohibited.

"Arizona businesses have been hit particularly hard and allowing cocktails to go will provide much-needed relief," Adam Smith of the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States told azfamily. "Making the measure permanent will also create certainty and stability for Arizona's restaurants, bars and distilleries while increasing convenience for consumers."

Arizona StateHuffingtonPost

Sheriff Goes Ballistic After Arizona Recounters Demand Access To County Passwords

The private company conducting the GOP 2020 election recount in Arizona is now demanding access to government internet routers and passwords, which the Maricopa County sheriff blasted as “mind-numbingly reckless and irresponsible” and a threat to law enforcement. Sheriff Paul Penzone (D) said in a statement that providing router information...
Vail, AZsahuaritasun.com

Schools become pressure points for mask usage after Ducey removes mandate

(The Center Square) – Gov. Doug Ducey removed mask mandates in Arizona schools last month, allowing school districts to decide on the issue. Since then, school districts have seen pressure to either follow suit or keep their kids masked. Prescott area schools rescinded their mask mandate shortly after Ducey's announcement....
PoliticsAZFamily

Gov. Ducey announces end of federal payments for unemployed Arizonans

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gov. Doug Ducey announced on Thursday morning that effective July 10, the state will no longer take federal money for supplemental unemployment benefits. Ducey said instead, the state will offer one-time bonuses to returning workers, along with child care support, educational opportunities, and rental assistance. “In...
Politicsyumanewsnow.com

Governor Ducey Signs Legislation To Expand Broadband

Yuma, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey Monday signed legislation aimed at expanding broadband access in Arizona, advancing a commitment outlined earlier this year in his State of the State address. “Arizona is growing and people are moving here at a record pace - and we need to ensure all parts...
Arizona StateArizona Silver Belt

Governor Ducey signs bill allowing Arizona community colleges to offer four-year programs

On May 4 Governor Doug Ducey signed Senate Bill 1453, allowing Arizona’s community colleges to offer four-year degrees. Research suggests that these degrees may play an important role in better serving a racially and economically diverse student population. The students are typically adult learners who are working, often full-time, and who have considerable work experience that they do not want to abandon for full-time study toward a baccalaureate degree.
Politicskyma.com

Gov. Doug Ducey announces $2,000 bonus to get Arizonans back to work

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Governor Doug Ducey announced Monday the state would stop paying the $300 in unemployment benefits and offer a $2,000 return-to-work bonus to get Arizonans back to work. For those returning to work part-time, they will receive $1,000, according to Gov. Ducey's team. Gov. Ducey said, “In...
Restaurantstpr.org

Texas Bars And Restaurants Now Have A Permanent Shot At Selling Alcohol To-Go

After Gov. Greg Abbott's signature Wednesday afternoon, it's now legal for bars and restaurants to sell cocktails to-go — even after the pandemic. Abbott first waived Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission rules to allow bars and restaurants to sell alcohol to-go amid the statewide shutdown last year, and lawmakers fast-tracked a bill to make the waiver permanent.
Kansas StateFort Worth Star-Telegram

Kansas governor signs legislation keeping cocktails to go

People will be able to get beer and cocktails to go in Kansas after the coronavirus pandemic thanks to a measure signed into law Wednesday by Gov. Laura Kelly. The new law will allow to-go beer and alcoholic drinks from clubs, bars and restaurants until 11 p.m., as long as the drinks are in sealed containers and clear bags that discourage tampering. Lawmakers approved the measure earlier this month, and it takes effect later this month.
Businessyumanewsnow.com

Governor Ducey Ends Counterproductive Federal Unemployment Benefit Programs

Phoenix, Arizona - Following Governor Doug Ducey’s announcement marking the end to Arizona’s participation in the Federal Unemployment Benefit Programs that are hindering the state’s economic recovery, Americans for Prosperity-Arizona (AFP-AZ) released a statement thanking Governor Ducey for taking this step to help boost Arizona’s economy and help businesses who are looking to create jobs.
Arizona Stateyumanewsnow.com

Arizona Provides $500K To Combat Veteran Homelessness

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey and the Arizona Department of Housing announced $500,000 for the United States Veterans Initiative to support its efforts to ensure veterans experiencing homelessness have safe, adequate living conditions. This announcement comes on the first day of Tom Simplot’s new role as Director of the...
Arizona Statestateofreform.com

Medical professionals praise “groundbreaking” telehealth progress in Arizona

On Monday, Gov. Doug Ducey signed HB 2596 into law, which increases broadband access for Arizona’s rural and tribal communities, allowing private broadband providers to install telecommunications infrastructure on highways under the jurisdiction of the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT). This is the second telehealth-related bill to become law in Arizona this month, fulfilling a central goal of Ducey’s: to permanently extend the state’s temporary telehealth expansions.