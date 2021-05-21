Restaurants, bars and liquor stores in Arizona can sell cocktails to go after Gov. Ducey signed legislation

(Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

(PHOENIX) Gov. Doug Ducey announced Friday that he signed a bill allowing restaurants, bars and liquor stores to sell cocktails to go across the entire state, azfamily reported.

The bill was signed with the intention to help bars and restaurants expand business in a post-pandemic world.

"Businesses of our food and beverage industry have made clear the benefits of offering to-go beverages, and they’ve shown it can be done responsibly. My thanks to Rep. Jeff Weninger for sponsoring legislation that will help so many businesses," Ducey said on Twitter.

Arizona allowed the sale of to-go cocktails while businesses were closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it provided a revenue source for businesses as dining in was prohibited.

"Arizona businesses have been hit particularly hard and allowing cocktails to go will provide much-needed relief," Adam Smith of the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States told azfamily. "Making the measure permanent will also create certainty and stability for Arizona's restaurants, bars and distilleries while increasing convenience for consumers."