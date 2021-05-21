FBI: Three arrested on meth-selling charges

Three men were arrested on drug-related charges.

The FBI and Southern Arizona Violent Crime and Gang Task Force conducted the investigations.

Ivan Alejandro Gastelum, 29; Serafin Jimenez, 28; and Roy Guadalupe Marquez Quezada, 30, face charges including conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute meth.

The investigation started in November 2020, when Jimenez arranged for an undercover agent to sell one kilogram of meth for $5,200. Later that day, Quezada told the agent he would deliver the meth for Jimenez, but would only be able to provide half a kilogram, selling it to him for half the price.

On Feb. 20, 2021, Jimenez arranged to sell 5 kilograms of meth and guns to the agent for $26,500.

According to court documents, Quezada said that he would deliver the meth and guns in Tucson on May 18, and that he hadn't received the "merchandise" from the "Big Guy" yet, but said he was told that his client wanted the merchandise wrapped up.

Jimenez and Gastelum allegedly met in Tucson in separate vehicles, providing 5.7 kilograms of meth that was stored and transported in Gastelum's vehicle to exchange for $20,000. Jimenez admitted his involvement in coordinating the transaction and said that Gastelum contacted a third person, who provided the meth to Gastelum.

