Health dept. reports more cases, one death & Sat/Sun clinics

According to a release from the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD), 31 additional cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the community as well as one more related death. The department also reported vaccine clinics happening this weekend.

With the additional cases, the community’s total, since the pandemic began in March of 2020, has now reached 71,664 total.

The additional death was of a woman in her 70s and brings the community’s total of COVID-related deaths to 717.

The department also included a reminder about COVID-19 vaccine clinics happening this weekend.

It said, “A new effort involving TotalWellness Health and the Metropolitan Community Church of Omaha at 819 South 22nd Street and will bring a COVID-19 vaccination clinic to the downtown area on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The Pfizer vaccine will be offered tomorrow (Saturday) at New Life Presbyterian Church at 4060 Pratt Street from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. as our partnership continues with the North Omaha faith community.”

You can find information about other vaccination clinics and sign up for a vaccination by visiting the DCHD’s website at https://www.douglascountyhealth.com/ .

The DCHD said 55.6% of county residents 16 and older have been vaccinated.

Other data from the department:

We can confirm 65,693 county residents have recovered from COVID-19.

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Thursday) afternoon: Medical and surgical beds were at 80% occupancy with 293 beds available and adult ICU beds are occupied at a 66% rate with 114 beds available. There were 47 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 17 of them receiving adult ICU level care. There were three additional persons of interest (generally waiting for test results). Twelve individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.



